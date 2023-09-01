MERRILL - Water samples from Pine River School for Young Learners show PFAS levels exceeding recommended health guidelines which were set by Wisconsin DHS. The water is considered safe for cleaning and hand-washing, however it should not be used for drinking or other direct consumption.
Merrill Area Public Schools is taking action to ensure the safety of students and staff. MAPS is supplying bottled water to PRSYL, and all meals will be prepared in the Merrill High School kitchen. The district is also committed to testing and exploring short- and long-term solutions to the issue.
Parents were also notified of the ongoing issues.