Weather Alert

...ELEVATED TO NEAR-CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS SUNDAY AND LABOR DAY... Locations that stay dry across central Wisconsin today will see elevated fire weather conditions this afternoon, as relative humidity values drop into the 30s and southwest winds gust up to 20 mph. Near-critical fire weather conditions are expected on Sunday and Labor Day, as hotter air moves into the region, afternoon relative humidity values drop into the 20s and 30s, and southwest winds gust to around 25 mph. Under these conditions, fires will start and spread easily. Please exercise caution with any fires and continue to monitor the forecast and visit the Wisconsin DNR website and click on the appropriate county to view current burning restrictions, especially if you plan on camping or doing any outdoor burning.