Elcho pantry serves community; needs volunteers

ELCHO, Wis (WJFW) – According to Feeding America, 1 in 14 Wisconsin residents face food insecurity. The Elcho Food Pantry began in a church but is now nestled along U.S. Highway 45 in Elcho and serves a 4-county area. They are open Monday afternoons from 2:30 to 4:30 and Wednesday afternoons from 4 to 6. They typically serve 20 households a week with their current hours.
In addition to the normal food pantry services, they also provide food for students at the Elcho School District via their “backpack program”. Linda Klopfer is the President of the pantry’s Board of Directors and she says the pantry provides 60 backpacks for students over weekends. Klopfer says the backpacks provide, “nutritional type snacks, things that they can use, and that they can easily make a meal at home. They try to provide food for breakfast, lunch, and dinner over the weekend.”
Pantry treasurer Mary Lemke says, “All 60 go, every two weeks. It is open to anyone who feels the need.” Lemke says the school tells the pantry how many backpacks they need and the pantry fills and drops them off at the Elcho School.
Although the pantry seems like it’s running well, they could always use more volunteers. Joanna Lynn is the Vice President of the pantry’s board. She says Elcho’s grocery store takes a list of items the pantry needs and puts them in bags. The bags are then labeled with a specific dollar amount so shoppers can purchase them as donations to the food pantry. Lynn says the store transports the bags to the pantry where volunteers stock the shelves.
Klopfer says, “We have all kinds of canned goods, nutritional things, the fruits, vegetables, meats, lots of meat. We get government commodities, um, so there’s just a really good supply of those kinds of things.”
All three ladies encourage people in need to stop in or contact them via their Facebook page. The pantry is also looking for volunteers to help with various tasks including unloading food shipments, packing bags for their backpack program, general staffing of the pantry, and even fundraising.