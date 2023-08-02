ELCHO, Wis. (WJFW) - The town of Elcho has a rich history, but right now there isn't a good place to store artifacts. However, the historical society is repurposing a old building into their museum, but a mission like this often takes a lot of helping hands.
"I think for our future generations to preserve the history of our area is really important," said Greg Mejek the treasurer for the Elcho Historical Society.
In 2017, The Elcho Historical Society purchased the building to tell stories of the past. The building is over 100 years old and was in bad shape, 6 years later the overall progress so far is still shocking.
"We definitely didn’t think that we would be this far," said Greg.
Greg Mejak, is the treasurer for the Elcho Historical Society. He says a lot has changed over the past year.
"Last year we completed the basement for storage and future displays and also had a new roof put on it," he said.
This year the main focus is to remove the front wall of the building and replace it with a new one. The next steps are to upgrade windows and a new furnace to prepare for the winter, a process the society cant do without a little help.
"It’s a community effort I mean one of the fellas working on the project today is actually one of the past chairman of the town, so they’re all chipping in and doing their fair share," said Greg.
Society members are hoping to have this project done by May 2025. So far the society has raise $150,000 from fundraisers, grants and donations.
If you would like to learn more about this project you can click here.