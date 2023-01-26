ELCHO (WJFW) - The Elcho Historical Society started its Silver Spectacular fundraiser for its new building.
The Elcho Historical Society will be selling tickets, with the first-place winner will receive $1,000 worth of silver. Second place will receive a package of silver worth $500 and the third-place winner will receive $100 cash.
Each ticket will cost $10.
In total, 400 tickets were printed for the fundraiser.
Tickets will be available for purchase at the Elcho Town Hall on Sat., Jan 28 from 10-11 a.m. and on Thurs., Feb. 9 from 6-7 p.m.
Submit story ideas to kcraft@wjfw.com