ELCHO, Wisc. (WJFW)- White Lake and Elcho athletics have history together. The two schools are small in enrollment numbers, so they had to combine teams in football in the fall. So, when the two schools squared off in baseball on Friday, many of the players between White Lake and Elcho had to make the transition from teammates to opponents. The game was at Elcho High School, which is where some of their games were played for football. So, while it was an away game for White Lake, some of the players are used to playing on the field already.
Both teams were also looking to get win number one for the season. Elcho has had a string of tough games, having to face Bowler, Marion, Crandon and Three Lakes, dropping all of those games in a span of a week. That made the Hornets' record 0-4 overall and 0-2 in the Northern Lakes Conference.
Their friend turned for, White Lake, was also winless heading in to their matchup on Friday. The Lakers were 0-4 overall and in Central Wisconsin Conference North games. Both of these teams were winless, so something had to give in this game, and one teams was destined to walk away with win number one.
This game went down to the wire. White Lake took an early lead, scoring two runs in the first inning. But Elcho came back firing, and were able to claw their way back into the game. Josh Younk was able to get his first hit of the season, and it was a big one. His hit gave the Hornets the lead, and they were able to hold on from there and win it 13-8 in impressive fashion.
That win gives Elcho their first win of the season, and they are now 1-4 overall. They'll look to make it two wins in a row on Tuesday when they travel to Florence to take on the Northern Lakes Conference-leading Bobcats on the road.
White Lake falls to 0-5 on the season, and are still looking to get their first win. They will try to get it on Monday when they host CWC-North opponent Gresham Community. Both of those schools are winless, so one of them will walk away from that game with their first win of the season.