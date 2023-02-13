EISENSTEIN (WJFW) - An eight-year-old child died in a snowmobile accident Saturday afternoon in Price Co.
According to the Wisconsin DNR, the victim was seated in front of the 39-year-old driver. The DNR's website adds that the snowmobile accelerated and hit a tree.
The student was in second grade at Chequamegon Elementary School in Park Falls. In a Facebook post, the Prentice School District is asking students and staff to wear pink or purple in support of the victim and the family.
The crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin DNR.
