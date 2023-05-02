WAUSAU, WI (WJFW)- Marawood south matchup between Edgar and Newman Catholic hit the diamond Tuesday. Edgar had a solid season last year going 14-6 overall, placing 4th in the Marwood South conference. On top of their opponent , Newman Catholic who placed 5th in the conference last year going 11-10. This year isn’t much better for the fighting cardinals having only secured one win this season. However, that one win was against Chequamegon on Friday, so they should be feeling the momentum.
Definitely wasn’t the best conditions for these teams to face off in. It was very windy and frigid temperatures. Nonetheless, Edgar was not affected by the weather. The wildcats got off 11 runs before the 3rd inning. Newman was struggling to put things together, giving up runs due to rough pitching on top of Edgar’s strong offense.
Edgar took the big win 19 - 4.
Edgar andNewman will face off again May 4th.