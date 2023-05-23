EAGLE RIVER - 22 people were displaced Tuesday morning as a result of an apartment fire in Eagle River. The fire was reported just after 4am on the 200 Block of E. Pine St.
Half the building was initially reported to have been damaged due to the fire but there are no injuries.
Residents are being assisted by Vilas County Emergency Management, Vilas County Social Services, The Salvation Army, Red Cross and North Life Church.
The fire is not deemed suspicious as of now and the situation is being investigated by Eagle River Fire Department.