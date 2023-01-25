ANTIGO - Last week, Raptor Education Group Inc. or REGI in Antigo admitted a bald eagle in Merrill who was having problems flying. Test later found out that the eagle was suffering from lead poisoning.
REGI went on Facebook to announce that the eagle finished his first round of chelation therapy and that he is doing exceptionally well. The bird’s behavior is turning more into how bald eagles are supposed to act.
REGI will reexamine the bald eagle in a few days to determine if he would need another round of chelation therapy.