Eagle River Rotary Square finalizes renovation groundbreaking

EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WJFW) - The Eagle River Rotary Square has been an ongoing project since Fall of 2021. Starting as an empty lot in downtown Eagle River, it has since become a block of artificial turf for people to stop and sit while they are downtown. Eagle River Rotary Club President Jed Lechleitner said the Rotary Club is a large reason for where the project is today.
“Rotary got involved pretty heavily with the project and we kind of sat down and said “hey let's get this thing kind of organized lets make some different committees” said Lechleitner. “From then we made a building committee, and fundraising committee, and we made a landscaping committee and then we kind of all went our separate directions.”
The club is more than three quarters the way to their fundraising goal and is excited to begin the final steps of the project.
“So at this point like in the bank we have $460,000 which is awesome,” said Lechleitner. “That means last week we were able to assign the building contract which means it's going to happen.”
Lechleitner said that they were only able to get to this point in the project because of the community and are very thankful for their help.
“I mean it just goes to show that if you have a good vision for a good project in the community, the community is going to respond and is going to be there for you to get it done,”said Lechleitner. “So thanks to the community and thanks to everybody who has been involved in the project this far.”
The Eagle River Rotary Club and their builders will use their funds to construct a small shelter that comes with public bathrooms, a warming kitchen, food service counter and utilities. The group ultimately came to the decision to hold the groundbreaking ceremony on August 22nd and then begin construction on September 5th.