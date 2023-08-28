EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WJFW)- Tracking down missing people or locating criminals can be challenging especially without the right equipment. The Eagle River Police Department is adding new technology to help make that process easier.
The department recently received a $1,800 grant from the Wisconsin Public Service Foundation. The grant is being used to equip the department with a new drone to improve safety for officers and the community.
“It’s about helping them acquire life saving equipment or training to help strengthen public safety in the communities that we jointly serve,” said Matt Cullen a Spokesman for Wisconsin Public Service.
The Wisconsin Public service foundation is in its 10th year of supporting local first responders through the responders grant program. This year the program is donating $80,000 to strengthen public safety across the north central and northeast Wisconsin areas.
“By helping those men and women who dedicate themselves day in and day out to improving public safety giving them the tools or the training that they need to be able to continue to do that, continue to improve public safety,” said Cullen.
“We understand that for our first responder agencies they may face financial challenges with affording all the different equipment that they need because there are a number of different pieces of equipment that they need to be able to have to perform their jobs and to continue to enhance safety in the communities,” said Cullen.
The grant program has now awarded $500,000 to Wisconsin first responders through the 10 years it has been active.