Eagle River Lions Club holds 10th annual Sausage Fest

EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WJFW) - This weekend the Eagle River Lions club hosted their annual Sausage Fest at Riverview Park. The event is an end of summer celebration with live music, activities, beer, and of course Sausages.
“One of our former Lions had decided that we needed something for Labor Day weekend and he came up with this," said Silber. "Make it like an Octoberfest, whatever you want to call it, but we call it Sausage Fest.”
For the past 10 years, hundreds of people from around the Northwoods area walk, drive, and boat their way over to Riverview Park for the Eagle River Lions Club’s Sausage Fest. This year's event, Sausage Fest X is more than just the 10 year anniversary of the event, it’s also the 75th year anniversary of their organization. Steven Silber says the event is a great way to finish off the summer.
“It’s a fun event," said Silber. "It’s the end of the summer, we know a lot of people will be heading south for the winter, so we want to make it one last good event that they came to and enjoyed.”
All the proceeds of the event goes back towards local organizations that the Eagle River Lions club associates with. Silber says that what makes this event special is the help from volunteers.
“Naturally we give to the community here, but I love working with our volunteers," said Silber. "Every person here that is working right now is not necessarily a lions club member, it’s just somebody who says ‘hey I’ll come and help out’.”
Silber says that being a part of local service organizations is a great way to make an impact.
“If you get together with an organization, I don’t care if you’re rotary, I don’t care what it is but a service organization, you can put together a fun time and still make some profit on it to be able to give back to the community," said Silber.