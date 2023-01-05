EAGLE RIVER (WJFW) - With the recent weather, the Eagle River Chamber of Commerce announced that there will be no ice castle this year.
In the last five winters, conditions have been favorable twice to build the ice castle, including last winter.
"We are sad to announce that the ice castle will not be making a return in 2023," said the Eagle River Chamber of Commerce in a Facebook post. "Mother nature was not kind to the castle this year, as the ice conditions are not suitable for building. Let's hope for better luck in 2024!"
