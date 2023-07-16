Eagle River hosts Custom Car & Truck Show

EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WJFW) - This Weekend, Parsons of Eagle River held their third annual Custom Car and Truck Show. Featuring cars from the past and present, Parsons looked to showcase some interesting cars and make some money for a good cause along the way.
“We originally started doing it to get the community here and have a fun event and we actually pair up with the VFW and all the donations for the registration, t-shirt sales, the food all goes to the VFW," said Gretzinger.
Along with the goal of raising funds for the local VFW, the custom car and truck show looks to bring the community together and enjoy some time outside.
“Hopefully they just come here, have a good time it’s a family friendly event and it's a good way to get out and have them support the community but also get out and have a good time," said Gretzinger.
Parsons of Eagle River has held their Custom Car and Truck show on the same weekend in July for the past three years and looks to do the same again next year.