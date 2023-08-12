EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WJFW) - The Vilas County Fair is one of the area's biggest Summer sendoff events with people from all across the county coming to Eagle River for one last party before the fall. But even with some complications in the first two days, the fair continues to be a community hub.
“I think it brings the community, it gives us a great thing to do just to enjoy the weekend and just kind of like community comradery so to speak," said Hug.
Leslie Hug has been part of the Vilas County Fair for years. She says that preparation for each fair is a year-long process.
“It’s very exhausting," said Hug. "We work on it all year long just to prepare the vendors and sponsorships just to help us get new things into the fair.”
Deborah Clemens says that the fair tries to bring something unique to Vilas county each year.
“We try and keep things as fresh as we can, rotating our bands, trying to use as much local talent as we can in that part," said Clemens. "And we just hope that every year we can grow a little bit bigger.”
Clemens says seeing kids have fun at the fair makes it all worth it.
“My biggest joy of the fair is to watch the little kids amazement when they come," said Clemens. "We may not have the biggest rides, we may not have the most rides but in a little kid's eyes the lights and the magic is what makes my day."