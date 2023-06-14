EAGLE RIVER, Wis (WJFW) – Republic Services is a national waste management company that services Northern Wisconsin. It has a Neighborhood Revitalization Program which donated $250,000 to the Eagle River Recreation Association (ERRA) which is the non-profit organization that oversees the Hockey Dome Complex. The grant funding will help the organization fund critical infrastructure improvements such as installation of a cooling tower, roof repairs, and upgrades to locker rooms among other improvements.
Tyler Jacobson is the regional sales manager for Republic in Northern Wisconsin and says, “This grant is 1 of 12 in the entire United States, and uh, not everybody got $250,000 either, so this is really a tremendous thing, that Republic services does to try to strengthen the communities that we work in.”
Republic employs around 130 people in Northern Wisconsin and about 35 volunteered to clean up the dome Wednesday. Kim Adamovich is the president of ERRA and helped coordinate the donation and work day. She says, “We’re calling it ‘Rink Pride’ just a day of volunteerism, they have brought a troop of their employees here to help us with chores.” They scrubbed bleacher stands, re-painted benches and locker rooms, and even replaced sponsorship signs and landscaping.
Jacobson is proud of his company for giving back to his local community. He said, “Our employees and our children do utilize this facility as well, and so we just want to make this great for everybody involved.”