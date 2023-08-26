Eagle River celebrates 43rd annual Car & Truck show

EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WJFW) - This weekend the Eagle River Chamber of Commerce closed off parts of town for their 43rd annual car and truck show. People from all around the Northwoods came to show off their custom cars, trucks, and even motorcycles. The event serves as one of several ways for the chamber to help support their downtown businesses.
“Well there’s obviously a lot of cars that showed up," said Rosenthal. "It was a little slow start but I think we got it organized and everybody is having a good time. It draws a lot of people. Every day there’s people down here. We have Thursday night street dances down here during the summer where a lot of people turn out.
The car and truck show is one of the chamber's last couple summer send off events before they start to kick off the fall season. More information on future events can be found on the Eagle River Chamber of Commerce Website.