EAGLE RIVER, Wis (WJFW) – Minocqua Popcorn of Eagle River has a new storefront, thanks to being one of three winners in the 8th annual Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation’s (WEDC) Main Street Makeover Competition. Lieutenant Governor Sara Rodriguez was in attendance in downtown Eagle River Tuesday when the changes were unveiled. She said, “The main street makeover contest is one of the signature events for the WEDC’s Mainstreet and connect communities’ programs. And it‘s just an excellent way that the state can invest in our small business owners and success of our downtown spaces.”
Pam Gleich and her husband Jim own and operate Minocqua Popcorn in Eagle River, and they sent their submission for the contest in last fall. They were excited when they were chosen as winners and WEDC began working on a plan with them to update their storefront, interior décor, and sidewalk spaces. Pam Gleich said, “We’re hoping this mini-makeover will give us the facelift. Eagle River has been doing a complete remodel of the downtown area, all the shops are coming back to life, and so we just want that little facelift to give us that curb appeal and draw people in even more.”
Jim and Pam worked with WEDC Wisconsin Main Street staff and Retailworks Inc., a Milwaukee based company specializing in business redesigns, to update their store. Pam said, “We have created that curb appeal, that will draw people into our shop in this little section of the Northwoods that we’re fortunate enough to call home.”