Eagle River begins Seeing our Northwoods program

EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WJFW) - The Warehouse Community Arts Center in Eagle River is officially starting up for the season. With many different events throughout the summer, Seeing our Northwoods gives people the chance to look through the camera lenses of photographers so that community members can learn to see in different ways.
“It gives them an opportunity to maybe see things that they don’t see everyday here and to see them in maybe a more enlightened way," said Strathe.
Documentary Photographer Tom Pich came to Eagle River to unveil a National Endowment for the Arts Heritage Fellow Portrait. He said this program allows many cultures from the state and country to come together and share their art as a community.
“It’s a vibrant art culture at one level and then we have these incredible artists from different cultures that are bringing forth cultures from 200, 300, 400 years ago," said Pich.
Sterling Strathe has been living in Eagle River for years now and he says being a part of events like these help connect the community.
“What’s really neat is when you say community it becomes a community," said Strathe. "I have lived in Eagle River full time for six years and it’ starting to make new friends and all of that, but the Wearhouse and the Photography club are like a community in themselves.”
Today's event was headlined by Pich’s unveiling ceremony. More events will take place at the art center throughout the summer. More information can be found on the Warehouse Community Arts centers website at eagleriverart.com