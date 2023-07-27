Eagle Fleece Kennel continues success story

ELCHO, Wis. (WJFW) - For many years, it was Phil Younk’s dream to open his own dog training facility. So, in 2017, he and his family bought some land in Elcho where his dream has since become a reality.
“I like taking a young dog that's wild and crazy and make it a nice obedience dog so that when it goes home to the owners they have a dog that’s much more enjoyable to have around their home and in their family,” said Younk.
When he was 12 years old, Phil Younk trained his first dog how to hunt. From that point on he knew that it was his passion.
“As I got older I just thought it would be something I would really love to do and I got involved with field trials and hunt tests and I also love taking a young dog that the customer what's to have a good hunting dog," said Younk.
Younk says that learning these commands helps the pups in the long run.
“And all those commands can be used in various situations when they're in your house they’re not jumping on your guests, they’re not jumping on you and they’re not terrorizing your home," said Younk.
He says that a well trained dog can change someone's life.
“It makes your life a lot more enjoyable with that dog and also a dog that’s in control and well trained, that dog is much happier they have boundaries then they know what’s expected of them," said Younk
Eagle Fleece offers several different training programs as well as boarding opportunities. More information can be found on their website eaglefleece.com