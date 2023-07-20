An eagle in the care of the Northwoods Wildlife Center has died from lead poisoning.
The Minocqua animal rehab center has been caring for the juvenile bald eagle since April.
The eagle lead levels were reduced, but he was not able to recover from the nerve damage caused by the lead. Since he was deemed non-releasable, but he didn't have the temperament to be in captivity for the rest of his life, staff had to make the difficult decision on euthanizing him.
The Northwoods Wildlife Center discourages the use lead shot or fishing tackle.