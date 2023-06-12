Dry conditions impacting farmers

Antigo, WI. (WJFW)- The growing season has just begun in northern Wisconsin, but many farmers are dealing with drought conditions.
Baginski Farms in Antigo grows seed potatoes.
Farm Manager Charlie Husnick has been relying on irrigation techniques earlier than usual this season due to the lack of rainfall.
“We haven’t had for most of the area, we haven’t had much for measurable rain in the last three to four weeks. Um so our planting conditions, we planted very dry which is ok, but now as the crops are starting to grow emergence out of the ground, we could really use some rain.” said Husnick
The Antigo area saw 2 inches less rain than usual in May.
"Irrigation systems can take anywhere from 12 hours to 2 days to go around depending on the size of the field and what equipment is available." said Husnick
Husnick hopes more rainfall is on the way but too much can be harmful to the crops.
“Potato seeds can be uh very um very susceptible to drowning out so you don’t want too much rain but you also don’t want it this dry either.” said Husnick
Eating Wisconsin grown potatoes is one of the best ways that people can help farms in our region.