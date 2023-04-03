Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chair Ben Wikler was knocking on doors in Rhinelander Monday, trying to get out the vote for Janet Protasiewicz.
Ben Wikler spoke with the Oneida County Democratic Party volunteers this morning.
In the 2020 state supreme court race Dan Kelly won Oneida county by just 37 votes, while going on to lose the state by 10 percentage points. Wikler said he expects this year’s race to be close.
"Wisconsin is a state where elections can come down to one vote per precinct across the state," said Wikler. "So, whether you’re in the Northwoods or in southwest Wisconsin, every vote counts."
Wikler also knocked doors in Stevens Point and Baraboo Monday. He says he’s met a lot of people excited to vote for Janet Protasiewicz.
"Janet Protasiewicz is a lifelong public servant, a 25-year prosecutor, has won awards for community involvement, for her work as a victims’ rights advocate and as a judge," said Protasiewicz. "That's versus Dan Kelly whose work really is as a political operative."
After losing in 2020, Dan Kelly worked for the Republican Party of Wisconsin and Republican National Committee.
The spring election is tomorrow, and polls are open between 7am and 8pm.
