RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - Saturday was a beautiful day in Rhinelander, and some people took advatange of that weather by participating in the annual Chalkfest.
The event was created by Downtown Rhinelander Inc., which is a combination of businesses and community members that spotlights the city of Rhinelander. It's one of the many events they offer for the community.
Chalkfest features artists of all ages across the area year after year.
"It’s insane to watch them to blossom say for instance what they create, then they comeback the next year and what they create and every year the progress just gets better and better," said Amber Whitaker the secretary for Downtown Rhinelander Inc.
Bree Wanty was one of the many artists trying to brighten the city, she says being able to create art and receive feedback from spectators is a wonderful feeling.
"A lot of people are stopping by to complement the work which is really helping, because as an artist you kind of doubt yourself as your going so hearing everybody say oh my God or that’s beautiful or I love what you’re doing it really helps," said Bree Wanty a Rhinelander artist.
People had the chance to vote for their favorite art and at the end of the day, prizes were given out.
