Downtown Rhinelander Inc. hosts 2nd annual Duck Dash

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - This weekend, Downtown Rhinelander Incorporated hosted their second annual Duck Dash fundraiser. With the help of members from organizations around the area, people raced hundreds of rubber ducks raced down Brown street in order to come away with the grand prize but also to give back to a good cause.
“We’re here to raise money for the boys and girls club and then our downtown," said Chronister. "We’re trying to always improve and always make this such a beautiful place to live and events like this really help make that happen.”
Chronister says that events like Chalkfest and Duck Dash help showcase Rhinelander's Downtown area.
“I think downtown is what lives and breathes Rhinelander," said Chronister. "When people come here from out of town and they say ‘well what do you do in Rhinelander’, well come see the downtown. This is why we are doing what we do.”
Downtown Rhinelander Inc has a number of events they do throughout the year. More information can be found on the Rhinelander Chamber of commerce website.