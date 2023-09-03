Downtown Arts and Crafts show returns to Eagle River

EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WJFW) - This weekend Eagle River hosted a multitude of events to help celebrate the end of an eventful summer. Headlining things on Sunday was their annual downtown Arts & Crafts show. Artists from across the Northwoods and beyond came to downtown Eagle River to showcase their unique work.
“The purpose of the event obviously is to get people out and about," said Emerson. "It’s a great opportunity to be up north and it’s kind of that last big hoorah weekend so everybody’s out and about and an arts and crafts show is a great place to do that."
Emmerson says that thanks to great community engagement the chamber had another successful summer.
“This summer has been a very good summer, the last three summers have actually been good," said Emerson. "Businesses are doing well, tourists are up here and are enjoying the Northwoods and everything that we have to offer, so it’s been a really good year."
The Eagle River Chamber of commerce still has plenty of events planned throughout the year. More information can be found on their website at eagleriver.org