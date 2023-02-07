MADISON - If you are still seeing corn on some people's farmland, it’s not because they forgot; it's to stop snow drifts.
The Wisconsin DOT is working with farmers to create a standing corn row snow fence program to catch blowing snow before it reaches roadways. They call them “living snow fences,” and these living barriers create a buffer that traps and controls drifting snow, piling it up before it reaches the road.
These strategically placed fences have also been shown to reduce highway maintenance costs associated with drifting and blowing snow.