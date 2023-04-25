Last week we talked about ticks and where they are found.
In tonight’s Edition of Feel Great today we are focusing on preventing tick bites.
“If the tick is embedded and you don’t notice it, they can feed for up to 7 to 10 days and then they will detach,” said Ashley Johnson who is a nurse practitioner with the Aspirus Tick-Borne Illness Center in Woodruff.
She says ticks can be found in the woods, long grasses, brush and gardens.
They survive by latching on to animals or humans that brush up against them.
“The danger is mainly contracting a tickborne illness from that tick that just fed or contracting a localized infection from the tick bite. those are the main concerns we have.”
Johnson says one way to prevent tick bites is by wearing long-sleeved, light-colored clothing outside.
“Tuck your pants into your socks. wear tall boots. You want to use a bug spray preferably one with 30% deet. You can use permethrin, which is a spray that you can put on your clothes or shoes. It does not go on your skin. but that will deter ticks from attaching as well,” said Johnson.
If you don’t want to use bug spray, there are some essential oils like lemon eucalyptus and spearmint that can repel ticks.
Homeowners can also treat their backyard to decrease the number of ticks.
“You also want to make sure that any playground equipment is more towards the center of the yard and not along the edge. You want to have everything away from the edge of the yard especially if you live on a wooded lot.”
Johnson says you should check your entire body for ticks after spending time outside.
“Lots of people will end up taking a shower right after they get in. I would start at your feet and work up because ticks start from the bottom and crawl up. You do want to make sure you are checking everywhere because they are easy to miss.”