(WJFW) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) announced that a Lac du Flambeau man has been charged with 15 counts related to domestic abuse and battery.
Frank R. Schuman, 29, is facing charges from Oneida, Vilas and Outagamie Counties for abuse against three different people.
According to the DOJ, Schuman allegedly broke one person's jaw and sexually assaulted them, repeatedly assaulted and choked another person, and physically assaulted a third person leaving bruises on their face, torso and legs. These assaults took place between Jan. 1, 2022, and May 1, 2022.
Schuman was arrested in Forest County on Jan. 7. Schuman was out on felony bond at the time he was arrested last month. Court records show that Schuman was out on a $1,000 cash bond from Oneida County. Schuman's bond was lowered twice from $10,000 to $1,000 between May and July.
Court records add that Schuman is still in jail and being held on a $15,000 cash bond set by Vilas Co. Court.
Schuman will be in Oneida County Court at 11 a.m. Thursday for his adjourned initial appearance. Schuman will then be in Vilas County Court on Feb. 13 at 11:15 a.m. for his adjourned initial appearance.
