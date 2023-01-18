WAUSAU - A new report shows freshwater fish contain elevated levels of PFAS, and now the DNR is warning about that problem in area lakes.
The DNR and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced a fish consumption advisory for lake Wausau. The DNR recently did a study showing that PFAS were found in several fish species sampled from both Lake Wausau and the Stevens Point Flowage.
The advisory for Lake Wausau stretches from the Wausau Dam, downstream to the Schofield and Rothschild Dam. The advisory also includes the Big Rib River until the Highway 29 overpass. There is also an advisory for the Stevens Point Flowage stretching from the Du Bay Dam until the Stevens Point Dam.
The DNR says people should limit eating Black Crappies, bluegill, rock bass and yellow perch species of fish to one meal a week for both bodies of water.