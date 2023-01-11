MADISON (WJFW) - As the temperatures start to warm, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is reminding snowmobilers to ride safely as certain areas become unsafe.
"With these unusually mild temps and International Snowmobile Safety Week coming up Jan. 14-22, we urge snowmobilers to be extra careful when driving on ice," said Lt. Jake Holsclaw, DNR Off-highway Vehicle Administrator. "Remember that no ice is ever completely safe and that even areas that seem thick and covered with snow may be hiding patches of black ice that could break apart under the weight of the machine and riders."
There were 16 fatal snowmobile crashes in 2022.
While riding, the DNR offers these tips when dealing with the ice:
- Contact a local sports shop to ask about ice conditions locally on the lake or river you want to cross
- Wear proper clothing and equipment, including a life jacket or float coat should you fall through the ice to help retain body heat
- Do not travel in unfamiliar areas
- Slow down when traveling at night
- Know if the lake has inlets, outlets or narrows that have currents that can thin the ice
- Watch for pressure ridges or ice buckling. These can be dangerous due to thin ice and open water
To learn more about DNR snowmobile safety classes, regulations, safety tips and how to register your snowmobile, you can visit the DNR's snowmobiling webpage.
