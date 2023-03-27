MADISON - The Wisconsin DNR is reminding property owners to protect their trees from an invasive species.
The agency says people should treat their ash trees with insecticide this spring to protect against deadly emerald ash borer. The pest kills more than 99 percent of untreated ash trees that it infests.
A common early sign of an emerald ash borer infestation is woodpecker damage that happens when the birds feed on the insects’ larvae. The DNR says insect treatments should be done between mid-April and mid-May.
In 2022 the insect was found in five more northern counties and is now known to be in 55 of Wisconsin's 72 counties.
For more information on preventing the spread go to emeraldashborer.WI.gov.