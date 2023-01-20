(WJFW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) wants to remind the public of its free fishing weekend Saturday and Sunday.
During the weekend, no fishing license or trout and salmon stamps will be required.
All other fishing regulations apply during the weekend, such as limits on the number and the size of the fish that you can keep, and the lake that you are fishing on.
Anglers cannot fish spring trout ponds during the Winter Free Fishing Weekend.
"Free Fishing Weekend is a great opportunity for people from all walks of life to give angling a try, without the added step and expense of getting a fishing license," said Theresa Stabo, DNR Angler Outreach Program Specialist. "Fishing is about so much more than the catch. Get out there and enjoy nature, spend time with friends and family, and if you’re lucky, bring home some fish for your next at-home fish fry.”
The DNR holds two free fishing weekends a year, the next one will be on June 3 and June 4.
