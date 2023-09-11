The Wisconsin DNR is holding a public hearing on proposed gray wolf hunting regulations.
The DNR is proposing wolf hunters in Wisconsin would have to register their kills faster, face a limited window for training their dogs and cannot disturb dens.
The new regulations would be permanent and duplicate emergency provisions but make some changes to reflect goals in the agency's new plan. The regulations do not set a specific wolf population goal, but it recommends the agency works with an advisory committee to figure out whether packs should be maintained, grown or reduced.
The public zoom hearing will take place at 4pm Tuesday. The agency plans to bring the regulations to the agency's board for approval next month.
