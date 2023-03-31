(WJFW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is looking for public comment on an environmental review of the Rib Mountain Sanitary District Safe Drinking Water Loan Program (SDWLP) project.
The project includes the installation of a treatment system for the removal of PFAS.
According to the DNR, the SDWLP has determined that the project will not result in significant adverse environmental effects, and no further environmental review or analysis is needed before proceeding with the project.
The DNR adds that activities related to this project are minor actions under Chapter NR 150, Wis. Admin. Code, for which no environmental analysis is required. Though federal requirements call for an environmental review before funding this project.
The public is encouraged to submit comments regarding this decision and the potential environmental impacts of this project. Submit comments by April 14, 2023 to:
Department of Natural Resources
C/O Kevin Olson, Community Financial Assistance, CF/2
101 S Webster St. P.O. Box 7921 Madison, WI 53707 Kevin.Olson@wisconsin.gov or 608-234-2238
Based on the comments received, the SDWLP may prepare an environmental analysis before proceeding with the funding process. The analysis would summarize the DNR’s consideration of the project's impacts and reasonable alternatives.
Submit story ideas to kcraft@wjfw.com