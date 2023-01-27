MADISON - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources wants to remind snowmobilers to make safety a priority when riding as there have been 5 snowmobile death so far in January.
All of the fatal crashes involved single adult operators, all between 42 and 68 years old. Four of the five deaths were males. The crashes do remain under investigation at this time.
The DNR wants snowmobilers to be safe and responsible when on the trials, never to drink and operate a snowmobile and always operate within the limits of your skills, visibility and snowmobile.
More information on snowmobile safety can be found on the DNR's website at https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/newsroom/release/66276.