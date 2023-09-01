DNR reminds boaters of best practices ahead of Labor Day weekend

LAKE TOMAHAWK, Wisc. (WJFW) -- The Wisconsin DNR is reminding boaters to stay safe this Labor Day, as lots of people take to the water for the last hurrah of the Summer.
DNR Lieutenant Warden Chris Bartelt said wearing a life jacket this weekend is key. Of the 14 boating fatalities this year, 13 were not wearing a life jacket, according to Bartelt.
He also recommended taking a boating safety course, controlling boat speed, staying hydrated, and monitoring drinking levels.
"Alcohol has a much different effect on the human body when you're on the water versus land," said Bartelt. "When you're out in the sun, the rocking motion of the waves, all of that amplifies the impact of alcohol."
Bartelt also reminded boaters to wash, clean, and drain their boats to avoid relocating invasive species and to share the lakes respectfully.
With 15,000 lakes in Wisconsin and 700 in Oneida County, Bartelt said "there's more than enough to go around."