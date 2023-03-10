RHINELANDER - The Wisconsin DNR is offering a class about learning to hunt harvest and cook wild upland birds in the Rhinelander area.
Adult participants will learn how and where to hunt ruffed grouse through discussions, demonstrations, and hands-on experiences. There will be opportunities to shoot a shotgun with a coach on a trap ranges, and go on a mentored hunt. All equipment will be provided for the event.
The first class will be held on April 18th at 6pm at the Hodag Sports Club. There is no fee but pre-registration is required on the DNR's website at https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/Education/OutdoorSkills/lth.