PELICAN RIVER - The DNR is hoping to take a closer look at its review process for the state’s land acquisition program. The move comes after lawmakers objected to the purchase of the Pelican River Forest, which was set to become the state’s largest land conservation project.
The Conservation Fund bought the 70,000 acres of private forestland for recreational use and logging in 2021. Last fall, the Wisconsin Natural Resources Board signed off on a $15.5 million easement to preserve more than 56,000 acres of the forest.
DNR Secretary Adam Payne said Wednesday he only recently became aware of town resolutions opposing the Pelican River Forest. He said there was a breakdown in agency communication that meant the Natural Resources Board was unaware of local opposition prior to funding approval.
Payne said the DNR will be reaching out to local governments to ensure their concerns with the project are addressed.