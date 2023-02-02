MASIAON - The Wisconsin DNR is hiring hundreds of seasonal staff for its state parks, forests, trails and recreation areas. The DNR is planning on hiring 400 seasonal employees.
The openings are for a variety of positions including outdoor maintenance, grounds-keeping, park rangers, Parks and Recreation Specialists and customer service.
Seasonal employees will work in various locations across the state like trails and remote campsites, campgrounds, beaches and boat launches along with visitor and interpretive centers..
Wisconsin has 50 state parks, 15 state forests and 44 state trails throughout the state. The seasonal jobs will start in April.
To apply go to https://wisc.jobs/Pages/SearchResults.aspx?keywords=parks&city.