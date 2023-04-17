NEPEUSKUN (WJFW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources confirms that a wild deer has tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in Winnebago Co. The deer that tested positive was a three-year-old doe that was harvested in the Town of Nepeuskun. The doe was the first confirmed wild deer CWD-positive detected in Winnebago County.
The positive is also within 10 miles of the Waushara Co, Green Lake Co., and the Fond du Lac Co. borders.
The DNR and the Winnebago Co. Deer Advisory Council will be hosting a public meeting on Tues., Apr. 25 from 6 -8 p.m. DNR staff will provide information about CWD in Wisconsin, local CWD testing efforts, and disease surveillance options being considered. The meeting will be held at:
OMRO Town Hall
4205 Rivermoor Rd.
Omro, WI 54963
As required by state law, the DNR enacts a three-year baiting and feeding ban in counties where CWD has been detected and a two-year ban in adjoining counties that lie within 10 miles of a CWD detection.
This recent detection of CWD in Winnebago County will renew a three-year baiting and feeding ban in the county, as well as renew a two-year baiting and feeding ban in Waushara County, Green Lake County, and Fond du Lac County.
Baiting or feeding deer encourages them to congregate unnaturally around a shared food source where infected deer can spread CWD through direct contact with healthy deer or by leaving behind infectious prions in their saliva, blood, feces, and urine.
More information regarding baiting and feeding regulations is available on the DNR webpage.
