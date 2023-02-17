MADISON - Friday, the Wisconsin DNR’s Surface Water Grant Program announced it has awarded over $6.5 million to improve water quality across the state. The program received 446 applications requesting over $7.2 million for 2023.
The projects receiving funding are incredibly diverse ranging from invasive species control to runoff and pollution reduction. For example, Marathon County, in collaboration with the Eau Plaine Partnership for Integrated Conservation and will use the grant to improve water quality in Lake Wausau and the Big Eau Pleine Reservoir.
One of the most popular grants in the program is the Clean Boats, Clean Waters program in which local advocates focus on education and outreach to help watercraft users prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species between waterbodies. 163 groups will receive support for that program.
“Wisconsinites love their lakes and rivers, and our passionate, local stewards are uniquely equipped to lead efforts to protect and restore their local waterbodies with financial and technical support from the DNR," says DNR Surface Water Grant Program Manager Laura MacFarland. “I am inspired daily by their dedication and the good work they do.”
To find more local grants go to the DNR's website at https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/ and search Safer Water Grants.