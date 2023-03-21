MADISON (WJFW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking the public to avoid feeding deer as the winter-like weather is continuing to hit the state.
The DNR states that while the public may be concerned about the impact of winter conditions on the deer population, supplemental feeding of deer causes more harm than good. They add that deer are well-adapted to survive in winter conditions, with a slower metabolism in cold months and adjustments in their gut microbiomes to adapt to winter sources.
Corn, alfalfa and other feed are not part of their natural winter diet and can cause severe digestive issues and even death.
Winter feeding can also bring more deer closer together which could increase the risk of transmitting Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). Feeding can draw deer out of their winter range where naturally available food and shelter are nearby, causing them to expend more energy than necessary.
Deer feeding is currently illegal in more than three-quarters of Wisconsin counties. Where it is legal, regulations restrict the location and amount of food that may be placed. For a full list of wildlife feeding regulations and counties where feeding is allowed, visit the DNR's bating and feeding webpage.
Various resources are also available to help landowners improve their land for wildlife, including the Deer Management Assistance Program, the Wisconsin Young Forest Partnership and the Landowner Incentive Program.
