(WJFW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is accepting applications for the 2023 Learn to Hunt Deer program at Sandhill Wildlife Area.
The program combines classroom instruction and hands-on field experience with a mentored hunt on thousands of acres of wildlife habitat. The DNR says that the opportunity will provide eligible hunters with an educational experience while helping reach deer management goals with the property.
The program is open to hunters between 12 and 15 years old. There is also an adult program that is welcome to anyone with no previous hunting experience that is at least 16 years old.
The programs will include workshops held on Aug. 23 and 25-26 and will end with a one-day hunt on Nov. 4 at the Sandhill Wildlife Area in Wood Co. All participants and accompanying mentors must attend one of the in-person Learn to Hunt workshops and complete a Hunter Education court before the hunt.
Applications will cost $40 for both programs and they are due by July 1.
Both the youth and adult workshops will cover the following:
- Deer Biology and Management
- Hunting rules and regulations
- Ethical hunter behavior
- Basic firearm safety and practice sighting and firing a hunting rifle
“For over thirty years, this program has offered high-quality hunting experiences to participants while also serving as one of the primary deer population management methods used on the property,” said Darren Ladwig, DNR Wildlife Biologist at Sandhill. “Our staff look forward to this event each year as it embraces the hunting culture of Wisconsin while making the connection to the important role hunters play in managing wildlife populations.”
One can apply for the 2023 Sandhill Learn to Hunt program on the application webpage.
