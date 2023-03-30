Pine Crest Nursing Home in Merrill faces more than $1 million dollars in budget shortfall from last year. Lincoln County Board chairman Don Friske says that's partially a result of decreased funding from the state. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says that may be the case, but not because the funding formula has changed.

The DHS responded to an email from WJFW regarding the concerns about Pine Crest. It states that the supplemental payment program mostly covers direct care deficits. Direct care means the actual care-taking of residents, and does not factor overall operational costs. When a nursing home has more residents, they'll spend more on direct care, meaning they'll receive more money from the state. When a nursing home sees a decrease in residents, like Pine Crest is seeing, they'll spend less on direct care, meaning they'll receive less money from the state. This means, some nursing homes around the state received more state aid simply because they had more residents.

Below is the DHS's response to an inquiry about funding for Pine Crest:

Hi Dan,

Your inquiry was forwarded to our office, and we are happy to provide information.

First, it is important to understand that the methodology used when calculating the supplemental payments this year has not changed. It is the same methodology the Department of Health Services (DHS) has used in the past and is outlined in the Medicaid State Plan

Due to the large rate increase in the 2021-23 budget, many facilities are receiving unprecedented increases in their rates this year, which means that state fiscal year (SFY) 23 is the first year that Medicaid is projected to fully cover direct care deficits for most facilities and is the first year Medicaid is projected to cover all direct care deficits for those eligible for the supplemental payment. The State Plan’s unchanged methodology requires DHS to cover direct care deficits first, before allocating the remaining funds based on overall operating deficits. Counties may have seen a change in their supplemental amounts due to the decrease in deficits each facility had as a result of the large rate increases. 

If Pine Crest’s patient days for SFY 2023 are consistent with DHS projections, the facility should be seeing a $1.3 million increase – however, it may have decreasing patient days and therefore are seeing a revenue drop. The governor reached a higher average level of cost coverage for nursing homes than has previously been seen and needs the legislature to adopt his budget to ensure that can continue.   

