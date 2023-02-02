Derek Goplin homicide trial day 2

ANTIGO, Wis (WJFW) – Wednesday marked day two for the Derek Goplin murder trial.
The day began by the prosecution and defense discussing a transcript for the child forensic interview. A forensic interview is done when a child is the victim of abuse or neglect, or witnessed a traumatic event. The interviews are conducted by a trained professional and are defensible in court.
The discussion was about potential inconsistencies with the transcript when compared to the video of the interview. Following the discussion by the attorneys, Judge Rhode called the jury into the courtroom to begin the day.
The prosecution continued with their witnesses list and called a Waukesha child forensic interviewer to the stand. Krisi Deputy has interviewed over 400 children and teens in her role as a forensic interviewer, and was the person who interviewed Goplin’s child, the day following the alleged murder.
Since there are no other witnesses to the incident, the child’s memory is what both the prosecution and defense attorneys are relying on to inform jurors. Deputy introduced the jury to the line of questioning they would hear in the forensic interview video.
The lights were lowered, and the prosecution played the almost hour-long video. The interview video showed the child explaining what happened at the Reese residence, from the child’s point of view. At one point, the child describes seeing Reese holding a knife at her side while seated at a stool. The child later describes seeing blood on the floor and “a hole in grandma.”
Following the video, the prosecution finished questioning the witness and the defense began a brief cross-examination before the witness was dismissed.
Next on the stand was Goplin’s child. The child was sworn in and the prosecution began questioning. The child identified the Antigo home where the incident allegedly occurred and the rooms in the home. The child was dismissed after testifying.
Considering the child’s testimony, the prosecution and defense are painting different versions of what they believe happened on Halloween of 2021.
The prosecution is making the case Goplin did not live at the home and snapped before he allegedly killed his mother, but the defense is saying the incident is self-defense merely a father protecting his son.
Testimony resumes Friday and is expected to continue into next week.