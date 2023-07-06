The Department of Education on Thursday released the results of an investigation into Rhinelander School District over the harassment of a student for their gender identity. It found that the nonbinary student faced harassment in the hallways and was frequently misgendered by teachers and students.
According to department documents, district leaders worked with the student and their parent and issued reminders to teachers, but the district often did not keep sufficient records of incidents or failed to classify them as sex-based harassment. The district later moved the student out of the class.
Under an agreement with the district, administrators will meet with the student and their parent to determine whether grade adjustments or other adjustments are necessary due to time missed by the student. The district will also conduct learning sessions for students on sex-based harassment and provide training to its teachers and staff on reporting requirements.