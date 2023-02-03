VERNON CO. (WJFW) - The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) confirmed that a deer farm in Vernon Co. that has tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) has been depopulated.
In Sept. 2022, the deer farm tested positive for CWD. As a result, 32 animals were depopulated. According to DATCP, four animals on the farm tested positive for the disease.
DATCP quarantined the farm after a 3-year-old white-tailed buck tested positive for CWD. During quarantine, no live animals or whole carcasses were permitted to leave the property.
The farm owner will receive indemnity for the depopulated animals. The farm will not be permitted to hold cervids for five years, and during that period it must maintain fences and submit to routine inspections.
