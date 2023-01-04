UPDATE 01/04/2023 4:10 p.m. - The name of the suspect that was shot and killed by a homeowner during an armed robbery home invasion on Tuesday in the Town of Elderon was identified as Alexander T. Watters, 22, of Wittenberg.
Watters died in the altercation with the 79-year-old man following getting shot in the chest.
The man had a firearm at the time of the incident.
The man was also stabbed and assaulted as he exited his vehicle.
The Marathon County Sheriff's Office says that there is no threat to the community.
The 79-year-old is recovering at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
