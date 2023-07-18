Debate for Potential Wolf population limit

NORTHWOODS, Wis. (WJFW) - Wisconsin’s Wolf population has been a topic of debate since 1999 when the state established a 350 specimen limit. Since then, the population has grown to over 1,000 animals and has caused some conflict on whether or not population management is necessary. Some feel that there is no need for a population limit.
“A cap is no longer needed on the wolf population and that’s really not a reasonable way to manage any wildlife putting a cap on," said Wydeven. "There may be targeted management goals that you try to achieve and keep a population near certain levels but if you find out conditions change then those goals change over time.”
Wydeven says a steady wolf population has the potential to keep other animal populations at sustainable levels.
“There was a study done a couple years ago showing that counties that had wolves in them have less risk of vehicle collisions with deer and that could represent thousands of dollars of reduced damage because of less deer collisions on the highway," said Wydeven.
The Wisconsin DNR released a draft of a new management plan this past November, however no specific population number was presented.